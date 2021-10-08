Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

Watch Kate Walsh Return to Grey's Anatomy With Revised Version of Her Legendary Quote

Kate Walsh made her grand return to Grey's Anatomy in a sneak peek at next week's episode, and her perfect reintroduction proved Dr. Addison Montgomery hasn't changed a bit.

Kate Walsh is making every second count in her highly anticipated return to Grey's Anatomy

On Thursday, Oct. 7, ABC aired a promo for next week's episode of the medical drama series, and it offered the first look at Dr. Addison Montgomery back in action at Grey Sloan Memorial. Kate, who exited as a series regular after season three, will begin her season 18 run on Thursday, Oct. 14 and appear in "multiple episodes," according to Deadline

"Next Thursday, guess who's back," the footage teased in voiceover. Viewers then watched as Addison approached a group of awestruck residents who had been struggling a bit of late. 

"I'm Dr. Addison Montgomery," the neonatal surgeon told the newbies. "And you must be the group that's been screwing up the program."

This was the perfect way to reintroduce the beloved character, given how similar it is to the memorable line she delivered when viewers and Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) alike met Addison for the first time, way back in season one.  

At that time, Meredith hadn't realized Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) and Addison were still married. "I'm Addison Shepherd," she told Meredith back then. "And you must be the woman who's been screwing with my husband."

An extended look at next week's episode showed Addison in the middle of performing transplant surgery when the hospital's air conditioning goes out, jeopardizing the procedure. "Get me Meredith Grey," she told Richard (James Pickens Jr.).

Earlier on Oct. 7, Kate tweeted in part, "I'm so ridiculously excited for you all to see Addison's return to #GreysAnatomy." After the promo aired, series creator Shonda Rhimes' Shondaland account tweeted, "DR. ADDISON FORBES MONTGOMERY, QUEEN OF ICONIC ENTRANCES."

Craig Sjodin/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Check out the promo in the above tweet. Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on ABC.

