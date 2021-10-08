Bobby Flay Exits Food Network After 27 Years

Watch : Bobby Flay Loves Cooking With GF Helene York

Bobby Flay is hanging up his Food Network apron, as his days in their kitchens are numbered.

The TV chef, 56, is parting ways with Food Network after 27 years, according to multiple reports. His most recent three-year deal expires at the end of the year and negotiations to renew his contract have ended, Variety reports, citing sources close to the situation.

He's been a staple of Food Network for more than two decades, with shows including Beat Bobby Flay, Brunch at Bobby's, The Flay List and Grillin' and Chillin'. Flay also lent his stardom to Chopped, The Next Food Network Star, Worst Cooks in America, Iron Chef America and more signature shows.

It's unclear where he'll be heading next, but with 15 cookbooks under his belt, fans will never be too far away from one of his barbecue recipes.

His latest, Beat Bobby Flay: Conquer the Kitchen with 100+ Battle-Tested Recipes: A Cookbook, was released just two days ago on Oct. 5. The book includes both his own creations and recipes from those that did, in fact, beat Bobby Flay on TV: Alex Guarnaschelli's Lobster Newberg, Marcus Samuelsson's Ethiopian chicken stew and Shelby Sieg's Lemon-Thyme Olive Oil Cake.