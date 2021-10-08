The 10 Best Sites for Holiday Card Deals: Minted, Shutterfly & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Holiday card season is upon us!
If you haven't already rounded up the troops for the annual family picture, it's time to get everyone together in their matching sweaters and pajamas ASAP. Whether you have a picture in mind or have yet to take one, now is a great time to think ahead, order your holiday cards and avoid shipping delays.
To further incentivize you to act early, Minted, Shutterfly, Snapfish and more sites are running limited-time deals on holiday card orders. Not only will you be able to stress less and actually enjoy the holiday season, but you can save money that can go towards presents, peppermint treats and endless egg nog!
Below, our favorite places to score budget-friendly holiday cards so aesthetically-pleasing that nobody will be able to notice the family member that has their eyes closed or didn't listen to the dress code.
Paper Culture
Score 30% off the Unraveling String Lights card and more adorable holiday designs through 10/11 at Paper Culture!
Shutterfly
Shutterfly has a few promotions going on right now that you don't want to miss. Through 10/10, save up to 50% off on everything on their site + an extra 20% off with code: BONUS. Additionally, you can get 10 free cards with code: FIRSTLOOK. And get free shipping on orders $79+ with code: SHIP79.
Minted
Calling all early birds, Minted is offering 15% off holiday cards with code: EARLYBIRD21 through 10/11. How cute is this printed arch card?
Vistaprint
Vistaprint has over 2,000 holiday card templates to choose from, so the chances of being card twins with a neighbor is unlikely. Until 10/8, Vistaprint is offering up to 15% off postcards, paper bags and more holiday essentials with code: EARLYBIRD.
Amazon
Are we surprised you can order your holiday cards on Amazon? They have everything. We love this traditional design.
Zazzle
For a limited time, Zazzle is offering 50% off holiday cards with code: SEASONSALE4U. Customize cute cards like this one!
Snapfish
Save 60% on all orders $29+ or 30% off everything else with code: OC6030 at Snapfish. Plus, take 70% off 5x7 standard cardstock cards with code: BRIGHTCARD. Not only can you craft the perfect holiday card, but you can order customizable gifts like mugs and canvas prints.
Etsy
Etsy shops like MintyPaperieShop are offering special deals on holiday cards right now. What could be better than supporting small businesses while saving!
Artifact Uprising
At Artifact Uprising, you can choose from dozens of beautiful card designs at affordable prices. We love their Wavy Holiday Card!
Papier
Papier has some of the most stunning holiday card designs we've ever seen. Plus, they're offering free recipient addressing, so you can avoid developing carpal tunnel syndrome.
