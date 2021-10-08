Here's How Olivia Wilde Is Keeping Harry Styles Close While He's on Tour

Watch : Olivia Wilde Supports BF Harry Styles at His Tour Opener

It's clear that Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have a successful relationship in the bag.

As the pop star continues to perform around the country at his Love on Tour concerts, his girlfriend was photographed during a daytime outing in Los Angeles on Thursday, Oct. 7. The photos show Olivia with a Love on Tour tote bag slung over her shoulder.

The bag, which is part of the merchandise line from Harry's current run of live shows that continues through mid-November, is tan and includes two frolicking rabbits, with the words "Love on Tour" printed in red along the bottom.

As for her attire, the 37-year-old Booksmart director was wearing torn jeans, a sweater with embroidered floral designs and New Balance sneakers.

Although the pair is spending some time apart while he's on the road, there's no question their romance has grown stronger and stronger since they first confirmed the relationship back in January.