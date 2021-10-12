Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Tease Reunion With Carly 2 Years in the Making

Watch : "Teen Mom OG" Star Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierra Welcome Baby

Prepare to witness a special milestone for Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra.

As season 10 of Teen Mom OG continues airing this fall, many fans are hoping to receive an update on the couple's 12-year-old daughter Carly, who they placed for adoption in 2009. Spoiler alert: Something special is coming.

After nearly two years apart, Carly and her birth parents were able to reunite in person for a private moment.

"We did end up having a visit with Carly and MTV did follow that. They didn't film Carly herself or anything like that but they always film us," Carly exclusively teased to E! News. "People will be able to witness what our reaction was from the first day to the last day, from leaving and even just like the start of the visit and things like that, which I think is definitely important."

Back in 2009, viewers watched Tyler and Catelynn make the difficult decision to place their daughter for adoption. While fans have had the chance to meet Carly's adoptive parents Brandon and Theresa Davis in past episodes, the couple has limited their TV participation as Carly gets older.