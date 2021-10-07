Maeve Reilly's Nasty Gal Line Is Size-Inclusive And Styles Start at $10

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Maeve Reilly is the celebrity stylist behind fashion icons like Hailey Bieber and Megan Fox. Now, she's making her cool, effortless looks accessible to all with a size-inclusive line at Nasty Gal. The best part? Everything is 60% off!
From oversized blazers to flowy satin pants to fitted corsets and must-have basic tops, this '90s-inspired collection touches on almost all of this season's wardrobe staples. Think sexy, sophisticated tomboy, words that aren't often used together but all seem to describe this line.
Some of the pieces are already selling out quickly, so scroll below to get them before they're gone!
Recycled Ribbed Racerback Bodysuit
Trending this season: layering turtle necks under fall sweaters. But you can also layer this bodysuit under your leather jackets, or wear it on its own with your favorite pair of vintage jeans. Trust us, this closet staple will be your go-to piece to pair with blue denim, black leather, and gold jewelry all season long.
Oversized Pocket Single Breasted Suit Blazer
If you've been searching for an oversized blazer, this one is Maeve-approved!
Plus Size Satin Wide Leg Tailored Pants
These wide leg satin pants are absolutely gorgeous. With a flowy satin silhouette, these pants look high-end, but will also keep you super comfortable. They sold out in most of the standard sizes, so get these before they sell out, too!
Satin Oversized Long Sleeve Button Down Shirt
This satin oversized button down is an elevated take on the white button down classic. Adding this to your outfit will instantly make you look more expensive and keep you on trend!
Croc Embossed Faux Leather Cut Out Midi Skirt
The cut-out midi skirt was a big summer trend, but Maeve's midi skirt features croc-embossed faux leather, taking the trend into fall.
Faux Leather Split Hem Straight Leg Pants
Leather pants are a wardrobe staple and a great addition to your colder-weather outfits. At $32, these faux leather pants will keep you on-trend and under-budget.
Plus Size Faux Leather Split Hem Pants
The pants are also available in plus sizes!
Croc Faux Leather Corset Top
This corset top isn't like the other girls. It features a unique croc faux-leather pattern to make it standout from other form-fitting tops. Pair it with the faux leather midi skirt or pants above for a complete look!
Boned Seam Tailored Corset Top
Pair this tan corset top with the matching oversized blazer from this line for a more professional look, and then take the blazer off and rock the corset with high-waisted pants for an instant night-out look!
Plus Size Boned Seam Tailored Corset Top
The neutral color on this corset top is a must-add to your wardrobe's fall palette- it's also available in plus sizes!
Faux Leather Knot Front Long Sleeve Crop Top
Maeve added lots of leather to her line, so we're pretty positive it will be everywhere this season and next. Here's another leather top featuring a unique knot on the front to add to your fall wardrobe.
Cinched Corset Waist Shoulder Pad Blazer
We've seen so many celebrities in similar styles, and this cinched corset blazer looks expensive for a great price.
Ribbed Curved Hem Long Sleeve Crop Top
Show a little skin while keeping your arms warm- this is a great going-out top for the cooler months ahead!
Plus Size Strappy Satin Mini Dress
Pair this little black dress with a black blazer or leather jacket and some sneakers, loafers, or combat boots for a super chic look.