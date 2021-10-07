Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

Maeve Reilly's Nasty Gal Line Is Size-Inclusive And Styles Start at $10

Rock the celebrity stylist's signature effortless cool-girl style with looks that are 60% off.

By Carly Shihadeh Oct 07, 2021 10:52 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShop With E!Shop Fashion
E-Comm: Maeve Reilly x Nasty GalMaeve Reilly x Nasty Gal

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Maeve Reilly is the celebrity stylist behind fashion icons like Hailey Bieber and Megan Fox. Now, she's making her cool, effortless looks accessible to all with a size-inclusive line at Nasty Gal. The best part? Everything is 60% off!

From oversized blazers to flowy satin pants to fitted corsets and must-have basic tops, this '90s-inspired collection touches on almost all of this season's wardrobe staples. Think sexy, sophisticated tomboy, words that aren't often used together but all seem to describe this line. 

Some of the pieces are already selling out quickly, so scroll below to get them before they're gone! 

Recycled Ribbed Racerback Bodysuit

Trending this season: layering turtle necks under fall sweaters. But you can also layer this bodysuit under your leather jackets, or wear it on its own with your favorite pair of vintage jeans. Trust us, this closet staple will be your go-to piece to pair with blue denim, black leather, and gold jewelry all season long. 

$30
$12
Nasty Gal

Oversized Pocket Single Breasted Suit Blazer

If you've been searching for an oversized blazer, this one is Maeve-approved! 

$89
$36
Nasty Gal

Trending Stories

1

Leah Remini Accuses Ellen of "Acting Interested" Before Whacking Her

2
Exclusive

Are BiP's Joe & Serena Already Living Together? They Say...

3

Adele Hits Back at "Revenge Body" Claim After 100-Pound Weight Loss

Plus Size Satin Wide Leg Tailored Pants

These wide leg satin pants are absolutely gorgeous. With a flowy satin silhouette, these pants look high-end, but will also keep you super comfortable. They sold out in most of the standard sizes, so get these before they sell out, too!  

$59
$24
Nasty Gal

Satin Oversized Long Sleeve Button Down Shirt

This satin oversized button down is an elevated take on the white button down classic. Adding this to your outfit will instantly make you look more expensive and keep you on trend!

$60
$24
Nasty Gal

Croc Embossed Faux Leather Cut Out Midi Skirt

The cut-out midi skirt was a big summer trend, but Maeve's midi skirt features croc-embossed faux leather, taking the trend into fall. 

$60
$24
Nasty Gal

Faux Leather Split Hem Straight Leg Pants

Leather pants are a wardrobe staple and a great addition to your colder-weather outfits. At $32, these faux leather pants will keep you on-trend and under-budget. 

$79
$32
Nasty Gal

Plus Size Faux Leather Split Hem Pants

The pants are also available in plus sizes! 

$79
$32
Nasty Gal

Croc Faux Leather Corset Top

This corset top isn't like the other girls. It features a unique croc faux-leather pattern to make it standout from other form-fitting tops. Pair it with the faux leather midi skirt or pants above for a complete look! 

$56
$23
Nasty Gal

Boned Seam Tailored Corset Top

Pair this tan corset top with the matching oversized blazer from this line for a more professional look, and then take the blazer off and rock the corset with high-waisted pants for an instant night-out look! 

$60
$24
Nasty Gal

Plus Size Boned Seam Tailored Corset Top

The neutral color on this corset top is a must-add to your wardrobe's fall palette- it's also available in plus sizes! 

$60
$24
Nasty Gal

Faux Leather Knot Front Long Sleeve Crop Top

Maeve added lots of leather to her line, so we're pretty positive it will be everywhere this season and next. Here's another leather top featuring a unique knot on the front to add to your fall wardrobe. 

$62
$25
Nasty Gal

Slinky Open Back Long Sleeve Midi Dress

This chic, long-sleeve, open-back dress is the perfect LBD for colder months. You'll look effortlessly sophisticated in this ensemble that's only $24. 

$60
$24
Nasty Gal

Plus Size Large Check Plaid Oversized Shacket

The shirt-jacket (aka shacket) is back this season! Throw this plaid piece over your fall 'fits for a cozy-chic look. 

$89
$36
Nasty Gal

Cinched Corset Waist Shoulder Pad Blazer

We've seen so many celebrities in similar styles, and this cinched corset blazer looks expensive for a great price. 

$89
$36
Nasty Gal

Real Leather Biker Moto Jacket

Cool-girl vibes!

$299
$120
Nasty Gal

Plus Size Leather Biker Moto Jacket

Cool-girl vibes in more sizes! 

$299
$120
Nasty Gal

Plus Size Slinky Square Neck Bodysuit

If you're searching for a top to pair with your trendy patchwork or patterned pants this fall, this is a great chic basic to complete your look! 

$30
$12
Nasty Gal

Ribbed Curved Hem Long Sleeve Crop Top

Show a little skin while keeping your arms warm- this is a great going-out top for the cooler months ahead! 

$30
$12
Nasty Gal

Plus Size Strappy Satin Mini Dress

Pair this little black dress with a black blazer or leather jacket and some sneakers, loafers, or combat boots for a super chic look. 

$60
$24
Nasty Gal

Recycled Ribbed Racer Crop Tank Top

The perfect basic cropped white tank top is hard to come by, and for only $9.60, this seems like a no-brainer! 

$24
$10
Nasty Gal

