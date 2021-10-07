Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

See the First Trailer for HBO Max Documentary What Happened, Brittany Murphy?

Twelve years after her death, HBO Max has shared the first look at What Happened, Brittany Murphy?, which includes new footage and interviews with the actress' loved ones.

By Cydney Contreras Oct 07, 2021 10:23 PM
Watch: "E! News" Investigates Brittany Murphy's Death Tonight

Brittany Murphy was just 32 years old when she suddenly died in the Los Angeles home she shared with husband Simon Monjack

Since then, people have speculated about the cause of her death, ignoring the coroner's report which explicitly stated her death despite the coroner's report, which explicitly stated that her death was accidental, caused by pneumonia, anemia and multiple drug intoxication. Conspiracy theorists accuse Simon of isolating his wife from the world, while others point their finger at the toxic mold that allegedly infested their home on Rising Glen Road in Los Angeles. 

Now, 12 years later, documentarian Cynthia Hill explores those theories in HBO Max's What Happened, Brittany Murphy? The two-part documentary is described as "an intimate, in-depth character portrait of actress Brittany Murphy, going beyond the headlines to explore the mysterious circumstances surrounding her tragic death at 32 years old."

The first trailer features interviews with those who were close to the Clueless star, including Hocus Pocus actress Kathy Najimy

Remembering Brittany Murphy, 1977-2009

Kathy was seemingly a good friend to Brittany and offers her perspective of the actress' plight, recalling the conversations they shared before her death. And it's evident that Najimy does not think highly of Simon, saying in the trailer that when Brittany met him "her judgment was muddled and she became prey."

She continues, "We all became scared and freaked out. Like, who was this guy?"

The director previously said that this documentary is more of an homage to Brittany than it is an investigative series. "I agreed to do this film because I think it's a shame that Brittany's promising life and career has been eclipsed by the circumstances of her death," she said. "I think it's important to celebrate Brittany's talent as we struggle to explain the tragic circumstances of her and Simon's deaths."

It's unclear whether Brittany's mother, Sharon Murphy, gave the documentarian her blessing, but publicist Roger Neal previously said that she "checked out" after her daughter's death. As he put it, "Her whole world fell apart."

Fans will be able to learn more about the life and death of Brittany when the documentary premieres on HBO Max on Oct. 14.

