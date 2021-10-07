See the First Trailer for HBO Max Documentary What Happened, Brittany Murphy?

Watch : "E! News" Investigates Brittany Murphy's Death Tonight

Brittany Murphy was just 32 years old when she suddenly died in the Los Angeles home she shared with husband Simon Monjack.

Since then, people have speculated about the cause of her death, ignoring the coroner's report which explicitly stated her death despite the coroner's report, which explicitly stated that her death was accidental, caused by pneumonia, anemia and multiple drug intoxication. Conspiracy theorists accuse Simon of isolating his wife from the world, while others point their finger at the toxic mold that allegedly infested their home on Rising Glen Road in Los Angeles.

Now, 12 years later, documentarian Cynthia Hill explores those theories in HBO Max's What Happened, Brittany Murphy? The two-part documentary is described as "an intimate, in-depth character portrait of actress Brittany Murphy, going beyond the headlines to explore the mysterious circumstances surrounding her tragic death at 32 years old."

The first trailer features interviews with those who were close to the Clueless star, including Hocus Pocus actress Kathy Najimy.