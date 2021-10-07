Get The Look: Adele's British Vogue Cover Beauty Breakdown

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Adele is back and better than ever! Not only did she announce her return to music, she's also the cover star of the November 2021 issues of both American Vogue and British Vogue. It's something no one's ever done before, and it makes total sense to us that Adele would be the very first one.

If you saw her cover of British Vogue and thought she looked absolutely gorgeous, we couldn't agree more. When your makeup is being done by the legendary makeup artist, Pat McGrath, of course it's going to be flawless.

Fortunately, you can get Adele's British Vogue cover look yourself! Pat McGrath shared the products she used for Adele's photoshoot on Instagram, and we rounded those up for you below.