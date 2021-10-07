Renée Zellweger Is Unrecognizable as She Transforms Into Pam Hupp for Killer New Role

Watch : Ant Anstead Plays Coy About Dating Renee Zellweger

If you made a Venn diagram of true crime fans and Bridget Jones's Diary addicts, the one thing in the middle would be Renée Zellweger playing convicted murderer Pam Hupp.

This week, fans got a first look at the Judy actress, 52, in costume in New Orleans, where she's filming the NBC TV show The Thing About Pam.

Zellweger was photographed on the snowy set, dressed in a fat suit with apparent facial prosthetics. While carrying a supersized "Chill Chugz" soda cup, she wore a puffy white jacket and matching fur-trimmed snow boots with oversized jeans (and not the cool kind).

Her strawberry blonde bob completed her makeover as Hupp, who is serving a life sentence for killing Louis Gumpenberger in 2016. According to NBC News, she entered an Alford plea, meaning she avoided the death penalty without admitting guilt to the murder.

Three months ago, Hupp was also charged with first degree murder in the case of Betsy Faria, who was stabbed to death in 2011. Hupp has denied any involvement in her murder.