Why You Should Give the American Remake of Ghosts a Try

We implore you to not say "Boo!" to the American version of Ghosts.

Tonight, Oct. 7 marks the series premiere of CBS' adaptation of the popular BBC One sitcom of the same name. Much like the 2019 original, which starred Charlotte Ritchie and Kiell Smith-Bynoe, the new version of Ghosts follows a couple (now played by Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar, respectively) as they try to renovate a recently inherited estate.

An unfortunate accident results in Samantha (McIver) being able to see the ghosts that dwell in the manor—who have a lot of opinions about how the couple plans to make the home a bed and breakfast.

Although the American remake is similar in many ways to the popular British series, McIver has since assured E! News that this iteration of Ghosts is its own show. "We're excited for the fact that it's 10 new characters, 10 new actors," she exclusively shared. "Although some of the characters have a direct comparison, others are...fresh blood, fresh meat—I don't know how much blood exists in ghosts."