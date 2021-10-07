Watch Dakota Johnson React After Drew Barrymore Praises Awkward Ellen DeGeneres Interview

Shade alert?
On The Drew Barrymore Show on Thursday, Oct. 7, Dakota Johnson talked to host Drew Barrymore briefly about her "great" neighbors, Jimmy Kimmel and wife Molly McNearney, noting that they "have a lot of parties and they don't invite me."
"People have gotten in trouble for claiming not being invited to your parties," Barrymore said, referencing a viral awkward interview the Fifty Shades actress had on The Ellen DeGeneres Show almost two years ago.
"That was amazing, by the way," Barrymore continued, as Johnson laughed. "Like, amazing."
On The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November 2019, Ellen DeGeneres asked Johnson how her 30th birthday party was, saying she wasn't invited to the bash.
"Actually, no, that's not the truth, Ellen. You were invited," the actress responded. "Last time I was on the show last year, you gave me a bunch of s--t about not inviting you, but I didn't even know you wanted to be invited. I didn't even know you liked me!"
DeGeneres replied, "Of course I like you. You knew I liked you! You've been on the show many times and don't I show like?"
The awkwardness later increased when Johnson confirmed to the host and comedian that Tig Notaro performed a set at the party, adding, "She's my favorite comedian...other than you."
DeGeneres joked, "I was just talking to my favorite actress the other day, Jen Aniston."
Coincidentally, Johnson and Barrymore both attended DeGeneres' 60th birthday in 2018. The two were photographed outside with Johnson's partner, Coldplay singer Chris Martin, and Barrymore's then-husband, Will Kopelman.
"Tig is hilarious," DeGeneres told Johnson on her show. "But you saw her first at my birthday party, so I feel like I introduced her to you."
The actress responded, "I had left your birthday party before that happened," before joking, "Gosh, this isn't going well!'