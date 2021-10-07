Barbara Corcoran Speaks Out After Body Shaming Whoopi Goldberg On The View

Watch : Whoopi Goldberg on Movie Roles: "People Are Not Asking"

Looks like this shark regrets going after Whoopi Goldberg on The View.

Barbara Corcoran offered an apology after making fun of Whoopi's size during the Oct. 7 episode of the daytime show.

The group was chatting about a "great" pair of jeans, when Whoopi asked, "Well, I have to try them. Will they fit this COVID [butt]?"

After getting confirmation, she said, "OK, just thought I would ask... OK, if they fit three, no, two COVID butts, we'll be fine."

That's when Barbara made an insensitive joke that body shamed the longtime co-host. "When you get finished with those jeans and decide you don't like them, give them to me—and I'm gonna make two pairs," remarked the 72-year-old Shark Tank star.

Whoopi appeared speechless. She didn't smile and instead raised her arms in a shrug.

Co-star Ana Navarro stuck up for Whoopi by dishing out a diss of her own. "Wait, wait, let me just tell you something," she said. "Sara Haines and Jill Biden wore that dress already on TV."