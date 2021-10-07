Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

Barbara Corcoran Speaks Out After Body Shaming Whoopi Goldberg On The View

Barbara Corcoran apologized to "anyone I may have offended" after joking about Whoopi Goldberg's body on a segment of The View this week.

Looks like this shark regrets going after Whoopi Goldberg on The View.

Barbara Corcoran offered an apology after making fun of Whoopi's size during the Oct. 7 episode of the daytime show.

The group was chatting about a "great" pair of jeans, when Whoopi asked, "Well, I have to try them. Will they fit this COVID [butt]?" 

After getting confirmation, she said, "OK, just thought I would ask... OK, if they fit three, no, two COVID butts, we'll be fine." 

That's when Barbara made an insensitive joke that body shamed the longtime co-host. "When you get finished with those jeans and decide you don't like them, give them to me—and I'm gonna make two pairs," remarked the 72-year-old Shark Tank star.

Whoopi appeared speechless. She didn't smile and instead raised her arms in a shrug.

Co-star Ana Navarro stuck up for Whoopi by dishing out a diss of her own. "Wait, wait, let me just tell you something," she said. "Sara Haines and Jill Biden wore that dress already on TV." 

Barbara responded, "That's not true!"

She later shared a video on Twitter to apologize for her comments, which had social media users "so disappointed" by the "nasty" jab. Barbara told fans, "I just came back from The View and saw my old friend Whoopi. As you well know, she has a phenomenal sense of humor and I've known Whoopi for years."

The self-described "NYC Real Estate Queen" went on, "I made a joke at Whoopi's expense, which I now realize wasn't funny. For anyone who I may have offended unintentionally, I just wanted to say I really am very sorry." She captioned her apology video, "Love ya Whoopi." 

Social media users weren't so quick to forgive. "It's always so sad when someone screws up an otherwise perfect apology by saying some crap like 'to anyone who I may have offended,'" one wrote. "It's not up for debate. You offended. You may or may not have 'intended' to, but there's no doubt, what you said was offensive. Period." 

Another told her, "When you're on stage with a EGOT & world class comedian... leave the jokes to the pro." 

Season 13 of Shark Tank premieres on ABC on Friday, Oct. 8. The View airs weekday mornings on ABC.

