Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Scott Disick Focused on Co-Parenting With Kourtney Kardashian After Amelia Hamlin Breakup

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin split in September. So how has the Flip It Like Disick star been spending his time? A source tells E! News he's continued to make his family a priority.

By Elyse Dupre Oct 07, 2021 8:06 PMTags
BreakupsExclusivesKourtney KardashianScott DisickCelebritiesAmelia Hamlin
Watch: Scott Disick's Family Night Out in Vegas After Amelia Breakup

Scott Disick is continuing to focus on family following his split from Amelia Hamlin.

Fresh off the breakup, the 38-year-old reality star has been spending time with his kidsMason Disick, 11, Penelope Disick, 9, and Reign Disick, 6—and hanging out with friends, a source close to him tells E! News.

"It's the first time he's been single in a long time," the insider continues, "and he is taking it all in stride."

As for whether Scott is ready for a new romance, the source says the Flip It Like Disick alum is "slowly thinking about dating again."

"He's met a few people, but nothing that has materialized into anything," the insider notes. "He likes having someone in his life but is not in a rush." 

The source says Scott also remains focused on co-parenting with his ex Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he shares his children.

photos
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's Family Pics

Last month, another insider close to him said the father of three is "still having a really hard time processing" the Poosh founder's relationship with her blink-182 boyfriend, Travis Barker, and that he would even "bring it up around Amelia." That viral DM Scott allegedly sent Kourtney's ex Younes Bendjima in August about her and Travis' PDA in Italy didn't make things any easier.

Now Scott is "really trying to put his feelings about Kourtney and Travis aside," the first source notes, "and keep the peace with Kourtney." 

"He wants to be a good dad and have a healthy relationship with his kids," this same insider adds. "That's his priority right now."

Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Leah Remini Accuses Ellen of "Acting Interested" Before Whacking Her

2
Exclusive

Are BiP's Joe & Serena Already Living Together? They Say...

3

Ronda Rousey Says She Lost "Lifetime of Muscle" After Having Her Baby

During the June Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, Scott was asked if he'd give Kourtney and Travis his blessing. "I think if you really love somebody right, like, you want them to be happy no matter what," he shared. "So, I do give her a blessing to be happy."

And Kourtney wished the same for Scott. "Whoever would make him happy," she said, "I would give my blessing."

Scott and Amelia called it quits in September after almost a year together. And while a source close to the model said Scott has reached out to Amelia "a few times," it looks like they don't have any plans to reconcile their romance. 

"Amelia is definitely done with him," this insider said last month. "She's fine with being cordial but has no intention of rekindling with him." 

Trending Stories

1

Leah Remini Accuses Ellen of "Acting Interested" Before Whacking Her

2
Exclusive

Are BiP's Joe & Serena Already Living Together? They Say...

3

Ronda Rousey Says She Lost "Lifetime of Muscle" After Having Her Baby

4

Dakota Johnson Reacts After Drew Barrymore Praises Ellen Interview

5

Barbara Corcoran Speaks Out After Body Shaming Whoopi Goldberg

Latest News

Adele Hits Back at "Revenge Body" Claim After 100-Pound Weight Loss

Dakota Johnson Reacts After Drew Barrymore Praises Ellen Interview

Barbara Corcoran Speaks Out After Body Shaming Whoopi Goldberg

Exclusive

Scott Disick Focused on Co-Parenting With Kourtney After Amelia Split

Dear Reader, This Clip of Regé-Jean Page Singing Will Make You Swoon

See Adam Lambert, Meghan Trainor & Ester Dean's Hottest Concert Pics

WandaVision May Not Get a Season 2 But There May Be a Spin-Off