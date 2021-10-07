Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

Dear Reader, This Clip of Regé-Jean Page Singing Will Make You Swoon

Yes, you would recognize his strikingly good looks anywhere—but did you realize that Regé-Jean Page also has the voice of an angel? Listen to the clip Audible just dropped of the actor singing.

By Kisha Forde Oct 07, 2021 8:00 PMTags
Celebrities
Watch: 5 Things to Know About Rege-Jean Page's Rumored GF

As if the Duke of Hastings couldn't get any dreamier.
 
We are practically losing it over the sound of Regé-Jean Page's divine singing voice—which was duly noted, thanks to a clip released by Audible on Oct. 7. The actor, who voices the character of Orpheus in the audio drama adaptation of The Sandman, dropped his soothing vocals while singing in Greek for Act II of the drama—and it's something you absolutely need to hear.
 
As Dirk Maggs, co-executive producer and director of the audio play, put it, "It turns out that Regé-Jean Page is not only an excellent actor and an outrageously good-looking chap, he also sings like an angel. And I've got to say, it still sends shivers up my spine."
 
As for the Bridgerton star himself, he had a bit of a humbler approach, jokingly tweeting in response to the clip, "Did @audible_com just drop my untreated stems? Rude."

photos
Everything to Know About the Future of Bridgerton

"Untreated stems" would be far from how fans felt about the star's soft singing voice following the short clip's release. As one Twitter user wrote, "He is checking all the boxes! Actor, singer, dancer, (those Bridgerton waltzes were nothing to play with)! What's next? Goosebumps is an understatement!!"

Trending Stories

1

Leah Remini Accuses Ellen of "Acting Interested" Before Whacking Her

2
Exclusive

Are BiP's Joe & Serena Already Living Together? They Say...

3

Ronda Rousey Says She Lost "Lifetime of Muscle" After Having Her Baby

The actor previously gave fans a small snippet of his vocal talents during his February appearance on Saturday Night Live—where he even performed Olivia Rodrigo's hit, "driver's license" during the episode. However, Regé's singing abilities go far beyond bits and acting roles: The star is also part of a musical duo called Tunya with his brother, Tose Page.

Dearest reader, is there anything Regé can't do?

Trending Stories

1

Leah Remini Accuses Ellen of "Acting Interested" Before Whacking Her

2
Exclusive

Are BiP's Joe & Serena Already Living Together? They Say...

3

Ronda Rousey Says She Lost "Lifetime of Muscle" After Having Her Baby

4

Barbara Corcoran Speaks Out After Body Shaming Whoopi Goldberg

5

Dakota Johnson Reacts After Drew Barrymore Praises Ellen Interview

Latest News

Adele Hits Back at "Revenge Body" Claim After 100-Pound Weight Loss

Dakota Johnson Reacts After Drew Barrymore Praises Ellen Interview

Barbara Corcoran Speaks Out After Body Shaming Whoopi Goldberg

Exclusive

Scott Disick Focused on Co-Parenting With Kourtney After Amelia Split

Dear Reader, This Clip of Regé-Jean Page Singing Will Make You Swoon

See Adam Lambert, Meghan Trainor & Ester Dean's Hottest Concert Pics

WandaVision May Not Get a Season 2 But There May Be a Spin-Off