See Clash of the Cover Bands' Adam Lambert, Meghan Trainor & Ester Dean's Hottest Concert Pics

Watch : "Clash of the Cover Bands" Coming to E!

Iconic performances by equally iconic musicians.

Judges Meghan Trainor, Adam Lambert and Ester Dean will truly need no introduction when E!'s Clash of the Cover Bands—a new series that pits cover bands head-to-head and awards one very lucky group a $25,000 top prize and the opportunity to perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon—has its premiere on Wednesday, Oct. 13.

While the artists and soon-to-be judges are each emblematic in their own right, they've all managed to not just break into the music industry, but dominate it, building wide fan bases, winning countless awards (yes, including Grammys), topping the charts and delivering once-in-a-lifetime performances in concert, at historic events, on late-night shows and the list goes on.

Below, we're looking back at all of these memorable performances delivered by Trainor, Lambert and Dean in honor of their upcoming debut as all-star judges on Clash of the Cover Bands. You'll be reminded that you know every single word of Trainor's hits "All About That Bass" and "Lips Are Movin," muse on the classics with Lambert, the current Queen frontman, and feel a strong urge to dance whenever "Song Factory" songwriter Dean takes the mic.