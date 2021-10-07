Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

See Clash of the Cover Bands' Adam Lambert, Meghan Trainor & Ester Dean's Hottest Concert Pics

These Clash of the Cover Bands judges know how to own a stage! See Adam Lambert, Meghan Trainor and Ester Dean's most electrifying performances before their new E! show premieres.

By Allison Crist Oct 07, 2021 7:46 PMTags
TVMusicConcertsAdam LambertShowsMeghan TrainorNBCUClash of the Cover Bands
Watch: "Clash of the Cover Bands" Coming to E!

Iconic performances by equally iconic musicians.

Judges Meghan Trainor, Adam Lambert and Ester Dean will truly need no introduction when E!'s Clash of the Cover Bands—a new series that pits cover bands head-to-head and awards one very lucky group a $25,000 top prize and the opportunity to perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon—has its premiere on Wednesday, Oct. 13.

While the artists and soon-to-be judges are each emblematic in their own right, they've all managed to not just break into the music industry, but dominate it, building wide fan bases, winning countless awards (yes, including Grammys), topping the charts and delivering once-in-a-lifetime performances in concert, at historic events, on late-night shows and the list goes on.

Below, we're looking back at all of these memorable performances delivered by Trainor, Lambert and Dean in honor of their upcoming debut as all-star judges on Clash of the Cover Bands. You'll be reminded that you know every single word of Trainor's hits "All About That Bass" and "Lips Are Movin," muse on the classics with Lambert, the current Queen frontman, and feel a strong urge to dance whenever "Song Factory" songwriter Dean takes the mic. 

photos
Clash of the Cover Bands Contestants

Keep scrolling to see the performances for yourself, and don't miss the premiere of Clash of the Cover Bands on Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 9:30 p.m. on E!.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
All About That Bass

No treble here! Meghan Trainor rocks out during a Feb. 2020 performance at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Cole Bennetts/Getty Images
Bohemian Rhapsody

Wild child Adam Lambert rocked out down under with Queen at the Fire Fight Australia at ANZ Stadium in Feb. 2020. 

Michael Buckner/Getty Images for CinemaCon
More Than a Game

Ester Dean performs at 20th Century Fox's CinemaCon event at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in March 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for American Heart Association
Dear Future Husband

Red hot! Meghan Trainor performs onstage at The American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection 2020 at the Hammerstein Ballroom in Feb. 2020. 

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Global Citizen
Better Than I Know Myself

Adam Lambert treated fans to a rock concert at the Global Citizen Live Sept. 2021 event in L.A.

Debra L Rothenberg/Getty Images
Lips Are Movin'

Meghan Trainor took the stage at NBC's TODAY at Rockefeller Plaza in Sept. 2019 to party with an eager crowd.

Margaret Norton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
Late Night

Ester Dean joined Machine Gun Kelly in July 2012 for a performance on Leno

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images
Make You Dance

Singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor kicked off the Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert at Benjamin Franklin Parkway in July 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
New Eyes

American Idol alum Adam Lambert performed during the OUTLOUD: Raising Voices concert series at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in June 2021. 

Michael Buckner/Getty Images for CinemaCon
Bella-wesome

A former Bella member in Pitch Perfect, Ester Dean performed to honor the film's release in 2014. 

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Treat Myself

Meghan Trainor let loose at L.A.'s Pride Parade in June 2019. 

Don Arnold/WireImage
I Want It All

Adam Lambert joined Queen at ANZ Stadium in Feb. 2020 in Sydney, Australia. 

Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Drop It Low

Ester Dean showed that her tone is Pitch Perfect during a 2014 performance in Las Vegas.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images
Superpower

Adam Lambert lights up the stage during his Velvet tour at El Rey Theatre in Dec. 2019. 

Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Get My Dough

Ester Dean brought it all during a 2014 performance. 

Trending Stories

1

Leah Remini Accuses Ellen of "Acting Interested" Before Whacking Her

2

Ronda Rousey Says She Lost "Lifetime of Muscle" After Having Her Baby

3
Exclusive

Are BiP's Joe & Serena Already Living Together? They Say...

4

Barbara Corcoran Speaks Out After Body Shaming Whoopi Goldberg

5

Camila Cabello Shares "Challenging" Obstacle in Shawn Mendes Romance

Latest News

Adele Hits Back at "Revenge Body" Claim After 100-Pound Weight Loss

Dakota Johnson Reacts After Drew Barrymore Praises Ellen Interview

Barbara Corcoran Speaks Out After Body Shaming Whoopi Goldberg

Exclusive

Scott Disick Focused on Co-Parenting With Kourtney After Amelia Split

Dear Reader, This Clip of Regé-Jean Page Singing Will Make You Swoon

See Adam Lambert, Meghan Trainor & Ester Dean's Hottest Concert Pics

WandaVision May Not Get a Season 2 But There May Be a Spin-Off