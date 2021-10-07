WandaVision Probably Won't Get a Season 2 But There May Be a Spin-Off

Watch : Kathryn Hahn Shares "Fondness" for "WandaVision"

Hiya, hon, we've got some great Marvel news for you.

On Thursday, Oct. 7, Variety reported that an Agatha Harkness–centric series is in the works thanks to Disney+ and Marvel Studios. Although this still means there's no WandaVision season two, we at least know that we haven't seen the last of Wanda's witchy rival, played by the wickedly witty Kathryn Hahn.

Per the publication, the potential spin-off has been described as a dark comedy, with specific plot points yet to be revealed. We'll cast every spell we know to make this show happen, especially since WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer has been tapped to helm the project, should it go forward.

In typical Marvel fashion, details on this project are under lock and key, with neither the studio, Disney+ nor Hahn's reps immediately responding to our requests for comment.

Hahn quickly became a fan favorite in the Marvel universe thanks to her portrayal of Wanda and Vision's nosy neighbor Agnes, who was actually a witch named Agatha "all along," one who was resistant to Elizabeth Olsen's character's powers.