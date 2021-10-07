WandaVision Probably Won't Get a Season 2 But There May Be a Spin-Off

Hiya, hon, we've got some great Marvel news for you.
On Thursday, Oct. 7, Variety reported that an Agatha Harkness–centric series is in the works thanks to Disney+ and Marvel Studios. Although this still means there's no WandaVision season two, we at least know that we haven't seen the last of Wanda's witchy rival, played by the wickedly witty Kathryn Hahn.
Per the publication, the potential spin-off has been described as a dark comedy, with specific plot points yet to be revealed. We'll cast every spell we know to make this show happen, especially since WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer has been tapped to helm the project, should it go forward.
In typical Marvel fashion, details on this project are under lock and key, with neither the studio, Disney+ nor Hahn's reps immediately responding to our requests for comment.
Hahn quickly became a fan favorite in the Marvel universe thanks to her portrayal of Wanda and Vision's nosy neighbor Agnes, who was actually a witch named Agatha "all along," one who was resistant to Elizabeth Olsen's character's powers.
Thanks to this witch, Wanda learned about her Chaos Magic and transformed into her Scarlet Witch persona, which we've been dying to see since Olsen's first introduction into the franchise in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. This transformation allowed Wanda to embrace the full scope of her power and subsequently defeat Agatha by trapping her in her local-gossip alter ego.
We're sure Hahn is eager to step back into Agatha's villainous robes, as she told Live From E!: 2021 Emmys host Karamo that she had "such a fondness" for WandaVision. "It's rare to have a show on a Friday night that the whole family wants to sit around and watch," she added. "I got to see it with my family; it was a real special thing to be a part of."
