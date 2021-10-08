This Reparative Hair Oil Has 16,700+ Five-Star Amazon Reviews

This is not your average hair product. Just check out what these Amazon shoppers had to say about it.

"This product has improved my hair, my frizz issue is almost perceptible which is amazing. I've been dealing with frizz my entire life, I tried countless shampoos and nothing helped until Olaplex N° 7," an Amazon shopper gushed.

Another review said, "Does not leave my hair feeling greasy, very lighweight but moisturizing. Love that it's a heat protectant and oil!"

A shopper raved, "First off, I just want to say that I have never written a product review in my life. But I had the most incredible experience with Olaplex that I had to share. I have always had relatively dry hair, it's naturally very light blonde and I spend a lot of time in the sun and salt water so it tends to get even drier and almost bleached-like in the summer. It got so bad recently that my hairdresser had to give me bangs to get rid of hair that was essentially irreparably damaged. She suggested Olaplex and I thank her non-stop for it... Every day my hair feels like I just left the salon. EVERYONE should be using this set!!"

A fan of the product wrote, "I love this oil more than any oil I've ever tried in my hair. Whether I just got out of the shower or am just brushing my hair in the morning, I apply this to the ends and layers and my hair looks healthy and silky. I've never seen something like this where you can apply it every day for a supple texture and your hair doesn't appear greasy and dirty."

" I have noticed a SIGNIFICANT difference in the texture and breakage of hair. I was used to having a ton of shedding, like a clump of hair, every time I washed it for my entire life really, but now I only notice a few strands. It makes my hair look and feel so soft and has been the only product that has actually calmed my flyaways.

The bottle is small, but a little bit goes a long way, an Amazon customer wrote.