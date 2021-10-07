Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Elizabeth Hurley Says Her Son Has "Strong Opinions" About Her Style

By Samantha Bergeson Oct 07, 2021
The key to staying beautiful? According to actress and international supermodel Elizabeth Hurley, it's simply being happy...and mowing the lawn. 

The Estée Lauder Companies global ambassador exclusively revealed her ideal workout routine during E! News' Daily Pop on Thursday, Oct. 7. "To be honest, I don't really work out per se, but I am extremely active," the 56-year-old icon admitted. "I always preferred to get my exercise and fitness by doing something practical than actually going to the gym."

So, get ready to spot Hurley breaking a sweat while gardening! "By preference, I would get my exercise by walking the dogs, mowing the lawn, cutting a hedge, weeding," she continued.  

Yet, the secret to her timeless beauty is due to her beloved family life. "To age well, I think you have to stay positive and be happy," Hurley noted. "It's very rare that I meet a miserable sort of furious, angry person who looks great. They just don't." 

Elizabeth Hurley's Hottest Bikini Pics

Plus, her son Damian Hurley helps her stay fashionable. 

"Believe you me, he does not take fashion advice from me, ever," Hurley quipped. "I do from him sometimes. You know what, he's got a good eye and sometimes if I'm deciding between things, he'll say which one. He has a strong opinion, always." 

Hurley's 26-year long partnership with The Estée Lauder Companies' Breast Cancer Campaign has also led to "one of the most meaningful things" of her whole life.

"I am really hopeful that we will one day live in a world where women do not die from breast cancer," Hurley explained of the campaign that has already raised $99 million.

For fans looking to get involved in The Estée Lauder Companies' Breast Cancer Campaign 2021, Hurley advised, "All you have to do is take a pink lipstick, draw a pink ribbon on your hand, post it to either Facebook or Instagram using the hashtags #TimetoEndBreastCancer and #ELCDonates." 

