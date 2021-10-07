Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

Heather Rae Young Teases Wedding to Tarek El Moussa With Help From His Daughter

In an interview with E! News, Selling Sunset's Heather Rae Young said she is most excited to become an “official step-mommy” to Tarek El Moussa’s two children he shares with Christina Haack.

By Mike Vulpo, Alli Rosenbloom Oct 07, 2021 7:01 PMTags
WeddingsInterviewsCouplesCelebritiesTarek El Moussa

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young aren't the only ones flipping out about their upcoming wedding.

As the countdown continues for the pair to officially say "I do," Tarek's daughter with ex-wife Christina Haack is sharing her excitement about the highly anticipated ceremony.

"I'm most excited for the dancing and all the families getting together to create one big family," Taylor El Moussa, 11, shared with E! News while attending the premiere of L.O.L. Surprise! The Movie on Oct. 6. 

And while Heather is keeping wedding details private for now, there is one part of the experience she can't help but gush about. "Just to be a wife and to be her official step-mommy," the Selling Sunset star said. "[Taylor] has the most beautiful dress. I have the most beautiful dress."

Heather and Taylor's movie night out at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery was just one of the many memories the pair has created over the years. But if you ask the aspiring preteen designer, it's the simple things that are extra special.

photos
Celeb Weddings We Can't Wait For

"During the day, first of all, she microwaves my donuts," Taylor shared. "That's just part of our day. And then whenever she can, she cancels hot yoga to drive me to school."

Heather added, "And I always put you to bed and we have our girl time at night."

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

While there is no denying their special bond, Taylor knows that she won't be invited on Heather and Tarek's honeymoon. After all, the trip will likely happen in the middle of school.

"We're going to Maldives," Heather revealed. "We're going to miss the kids but we're doing Maldives and then we're going to Dubai for a few nights." 

"I'm going to bring you back a beautiful gift," she told Taylor. "How about that? And FaceTime you every day."

Trending Stories

1

Leah Remini Accuses Ellen of "Acting Interested" Before Whacking Her

2
Exclusive

Are BiP's Joe & Serena Already Living Together? They Say...

3

Ronda Rousey Says She Lost "Lifetime of Muscle" After Having Her Baby

Instagram / Heather Rae Young

Tarek also shares 6-year-old Brayden with Christina. During a recent appearance on E! News' Daily Pop, the Flipping 101 star shared a glimpse into the family dynamics with his ex. 

"We're not hanging out on Sunday barbecues," he shared. "We co-parent, we have kids together. We sit together at the school events and the soccer games. Everything, honestly, is about the kids and that's really the only option." 

As for the wedding, Tarek reiterated that his kids will have a role in the big day. "Heather and I wanted the kids to be really involved with the wedding," he explained. "Brayden got to pick his own tuxedo with a shark liner, so there's little sharks inside of his suit. Taylor got to design the perfect dress. She's so excited."

L.O.L. Surprise! The Movie is available to stream on Netflix starting Oct. 8.

Trending Stories

1

Leah Remini Accuses Ellen of "Acting Interested" Before Whacking Her

2
Exclusive

Are BiP's Joe & Serena Already Living Together? They Say...

3

Ronda Rousey Says She Lost "Lifetime of Muscle" After Having Her Baby

4

Dakota Johnson Reacts After Drew Barrymore Praises Ellen Interview

5

Barbara Corcoran Speaks Out After Body Shaming Whoopi Goldberg

Latest News

Adele Hits Back at "Revenge Body" Claim After 100-Pound Weight Loss

Dakota Johnson Reacts After Drew Barrymore Praises Ellen Interview

Barbara Corcoran Speaks Out After Body Shaming Whoopi Goldberg

Exclusive

Scott Disick Focused on Co-Parenting With Kourtney After Amelia Split

Dear Reader, This Clip of Regé-Jean Page Singing Will Make You Swoon

See Adam Lambert, Meghan Trainor & Ester Dean's Hottest Concert Pics

WandaVision May Not Get a Season 2 But There May Be a Spin-Off