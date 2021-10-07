Heather Rae Young Teases Wedding to Tarek El Moussa With Help From His Daughter

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young aren't the only ones flipping out about their upcoming wedding.

As the countdown continues for the pair to officially say "I do," Tarek's daughter with ex-wife Christina Haack is sharing her excitement about the highly anticipated ceremony.

"I'm most excited for the dancing and all the families getting together to create one big family," Taylor El Moussa, 11, shared with E! News while attending the premiere of L.O.L. Surprise! The Movie on Oct. 6.

And while Heather is keeping wedding details private for now, there is one part of the experience she can't help but gush about. "Just to be a wife and to be her official step-mommy," the Selling Sunset star said. "[Taylor] has the most beautiful dress. I have the most beautiful dress."

Heather and Taylor's movie night out at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery was just one of the many memories the pair has created over the years. But if you ask the aspiring preteen designer, it's the simple things that are extra special.