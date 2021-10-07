Taryn Manning Reflects on 8 Mile Co-Star Brittany Murphy's "Beautiful Spirit"

Watch : "E! News" Investigates Brittany Murphy's Death Tonight

Taryn Manning will always remember Brittany Murphy as being "full of laughter."



The Orange Is the New Black star will appear in the upcoming HBO Max documentary, What Happened, Brittany Murphy?, set to debut on Oct. 14. Ahead of the film's premiere, Manning spoke of her fond memories with the late actress in an interview with People, sharing that she was "free-spirited, whimsical and full of laughter."



"She loved to dance and have fun and was nice to everyone," Manning told the outlet for this week's cover story about the late actress. "She was a true star, a sparkling, twinkling, beautiful spirit," adding, "I don't think Brittany had a mean bone in her body."

In the documentary, which promises to reveal "chilling details" about the star's final days, Manning recalled a heartwarming moment in which she received a letter written by Murphy on the set of their 2002 film, 8 Mile. The moment was just one example of how kind she was truly was, the actress explained.