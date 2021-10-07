Taryn Manning Reflects on 8 Mile Co-Star Brittany Murphy's "Beautiful Spirit"

Taryn Manning will always remember Brittany Murphy as being "full of laughter."
The Orange Is the New Black star will appear in the upcoming HBO Max documentary, What Happened, Brittany Murphy?, set to debut on Oct. 14. Ahead of the film's premiere, Manning spoke of her fond memories with the late actress in an interview with People, sharing that she was "free-spirited, whimsical and full of laughter."
"She loved to dance and have fun and was nice to everyone," Manning told the outlet for this week's cover story about the late actress. "She was a true star, a sparkling, twinkling, beautiful spirit," adding, "I don't think Brittany had a mean bone in her body."
In the documentary, which promises to reveal "chilling details" about the star's final days, Manning recalled a heartwarming moment in which she received a letter written by Murphy on the set of their 2002 film, 8 Mile. The moment was just one example of how kind she was truly was, the actress explained.
Manning previously spoke about Murphy's lasting memory during an event for Vanity Fair and L'Oréal Paris in 2016. She confirmed that when she previously gave a shoutout to the late star (while playing a song from the 8 Mile soundtrack) during a set in Toronto, she felt her friend's presence.
Regarding her memory, even on normal nights, she told reporters, "I think about her all the time. It was probably one of the hardest things I have ever dealt with, seeing one of my friends, my fellow actresses pass away like that."
According to a press release for the documentary, the film will "present an in-depth, intimate character portrait exploring the life and career and mysterious circumstances surrounding the tragic death of 90's actress and rising star, Brittany Murphy. The series will go beyond the conspiracy theories and headlines, featuring new interviews by those closest to Brittany and new archival footage."
Additionally, the documentary will also take a closer look at Murphy's relationship with her husband of over two years, British screenwriter and producer Simon Monjack.
News of Murphy's sudden passing at the age of 32 sent shockwaves throughout the world in 2009. An autopsy would later confirm that the Clueless star's primary cause of death was pneumonia, with anemia and multiple drug intoxication from prescription and over-the-counter medications being secondary factors.
Monjack passed away just five months later from similar causes at age 40.