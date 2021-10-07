Diplo Slams Woman Who Made "Frustrating and Embarrassing" Sexual Misconduct Claims Against Him

Watch : Diplo Explains Living Situation With 19-Year-Old TikTok Star

Diplo has denied allegations of sexual misconduct made by a woman he calls an "obsessed fan" and "stalker," but he could still face criminal charges.

The Los Angeles City Attorney's Office is considering filing charges of invasion of privacy and intentionally giving someone a sexually transmitted infection, according to Buzzfeed. A rep for the Los Angeles City's Attorney's Office told E! News they are "reviewing the referral."

Buzzfeed said the investigation into Diplo stems from a complaint made with the Los Angeles Police Department in October 2020, in which a 25-year-old woman accused the musician of recording sexually explicit videos of her without her permission, distributing at least one without her consent, and knowingly infecting her with chlamydia. Her allegations are also detailed in a past temporary restraining order request and in a civil lawsuit she filed this year, the website reported.

The musician, whose real name is Thomas Wesley Pentz, responded to the allegations on Instagram on Wednesday, Oct. 6, referring to the accuser by the initials SA.

"It was my goal to never address a stalker," the 42-year-old musician wrote. "She was an obsessed fan of mine, and after I relinquished all contact with her, it appears that her only purpose in life has been to disrupt my work, my business, harass me and my close friends and attack me and threaten my family."