Adele Reveals How Divorce Impacted Son Angelo in Rare Interview

Watch : Adele Has Fans "Rolling In The Deep" Over Upcoming Music

Adele is saying hello from the other side of divorce.

The music superstar, who split with ex-husband Simon Konecki in 2019, is opening up about the difficult decision to end her marriage in a rare interview with Vogue. In the intimate conversation, published Oct. 7, the Grammy winner—who covers both the American and British editions of the publication—explained how the former couple's 9-year-old son, Angelo, factored into her decision to get divorced.

"I was just going through the motions and I wasn't happy," she told Vogue about the time before the divorce. "Neither of us did anything wrong. Neither of us hurt each other or anything like that. It was just: I want my son to see me really love, and be loved. It's really important to me."

Ever since calling it quits with Simon, Adele—who is currently dating Rich Paul—said, "I've been on my journey to find my true happiness."

Amid her breakup, Adele turned to her therapist for guidance, reflecting on her relationship with her late father, Mark Evans. "Well, my therapist told me that I had to sit with my little seven-year-old self. Because she was left on her own. And I needed to go sit with her and really address how I felt when I was growing up," she shared. "And issues with my dad. Which I'd been avoiding."