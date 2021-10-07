Sabrina Spellman Is Heading to Riverdale: See Kiernan Shipka on Set

Watch : Michael Consuelos Returns to Riverdale to Work With Dad Mark

Riverdale has a magical new resident!

Fans of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina were destroyed when the four-season series aired its final episode in December 2020. And though the show may not be back, viewers can at least take comfort in the fact that its main character is. On Thursday, Oct. 7, Sabrina herself, actress Kiernan Shipka, revealed photographic evidence on Instagram that she's left Greendale behind and landed in the neighboring town of Riverdale.

Specifically, the Mad Men alum shared a photo of herself from set, sitting on a chair emblazoned with, "Sabrina Spellman. Riverdale." Shipka was dressed in an all-black lace outfit and matching headband, a staple for her character.

"From Greendale to Riverdale," she wrote alongside the image. "See u in Season 6."

We can't say we're surprised by Shipka's addition to the show, as the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina was also based on an Archie comic book series and developed by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.