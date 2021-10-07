Revisiting Britney Spears' Sweetest Photos With Her Sons Over the Years

Kids, they grow up so fast.
Sean Preston Federline and Jayden James Federline were proof of that when they made a rare appearance on Instagram on Tuesday, Oct. 5.
The 16- and 15-year-old sons of Britney Spears and Kevin Federline were spotted in a few pictures posted by Eddie Morales, a friend of K-Fed's. The teens smiled as they stood next to the Movision Entertainment CEO in the photos, and Eddie showcased Jayden's musical talents by sharing a video of him playing the piano.
In addition to posting photos and a video of the brothers, Eddie shared a few snapshots from a hangout with Kevin and a few others.
"During times of grief knowing u have #family really feels worth living," he wrote in part of the post. "Talk bout seeing my nephews when they were pods smaller then my hands now look at #life how beautiful gods work…love you bro @federline4real."
He also later added, "NOW THE WORLD WILL SEE HOW MUCH OF A GREAT #DAD HE HAS BEEN!"
Despite living in the public eye, Britney and Kevin, who married in 2004 and finalized their divorce in 2007, have tried to protect their kids' privacy. In a September Instagram post, the 39-year-old singer, who is now engaged to Sam Asghari and whose father Jamie Spears was recently suspended as her conservator, called Sean and Jayden "extremely independent little men."
"There's a lot I can't share with you all because my kids are very private which I love but I will tell you they are both extremely talented and I'm so incredibly blessed to have these two little men in my life!!!," Britney wrote. "And if they're reading this … which I'm pretty sure they're not … I love you two little devils so much!!!"
To look back at their family photos from over the years, scroll on.