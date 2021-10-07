Revisiting Britney Spears' Sweetest Photos With Her Sons Over the Years

Watch : Britney Spears Shares Rare Update on "Extremely Independent" Sons

Kids, they grow up so fast.

Sean Preston Federline and Jayden James Federline were proof of that when they made a rare appearance on Instagram on Tuesday, Oct. 5.

The 16- and 15-year-old sons of Britney Spears and Kevin Federline were spotted in a few pictures posted by Eddie Morales, a friend of K-Fed's. The teens smiled as they stood next to the Movision Entertainment CEO in the photos, and Eddie showcased Jayden's musical talents by sharing a video of him playing the piano.

In addition to posting photos and a video of the brothers, Eddie shared a few snapshots from a hangout with Kevin and a few others.

"During times of grief knowing u have #family really feels worth living," he wrote in part of the post. "Talk bout seeing my nephews when they were pods smaller then my hands now look at #life how beautiful gods work…love you bro @federline4real."

He also later added, "NOW THE WORLD WILL SEE HOW MUCH OF A GREAT #DAD HE HAS BEEN!"