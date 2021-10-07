Jenelle Evans Slams Claim She's Pregnant With Baby No. 4

Jenelle Evans is not pregnant.
The Teen Mom alum slammed the speculation in a video posted to TikTok on Wednesday, Oct. 6.
Just the day before, Jenelle shared a video of herself and her 4-year-old daughter Ensley doing some TikTok dances in their swimsuits while enjoying a day by the water. Apparently, the 29-year-old reality star then received a comment that read, "Pregnant again."
However, Jenelle wasn't afraid to clap back. Playing an audio clip from Day Desiree, she mouthed the words: "Um no, dirty that's what a natural body look like. And if you don't like it, close your eyes and don't open them again. Next time you breathe, don't."
Replying to the commenter, Jenelle then wrote, "Yall always comment something ignorant."
Jenelle is already a mom to three kids. In addition to Ensley, who she shares with husband David Eason, Jenelle has a 7-year-old son named Kaiser, who she welcomed with ex Nathan Griffith, and a 12-year-old son named Jace, who she welcomed with ex Andrew Lewis. David also has a teenage daughter named Maryssa from a previous relationship.
For years, Jenelle and her mom Barbara have been in a custody battle over Jace. Barbara has primary custody of the child. In June, a North Carolina count clerk told The Sun the custody case has been sealed so that any filings or hearings are not public record.
In September, Jenelle seemingly gave an update on where she stands with her mom. "When your mom says 'don't talk to me' so we haven't talked in months…" she wrote on TikTok.
She also spoke about their relationship during a March interview with E! News.
"Right now, we're not on speaking terms, and we only speak, you know, if we're picking up Jace or dropping him off," Jenelle said at the time. "There's a lot of things behind closed doors that she's done that's surfaced lately that I've just found out about, and I'm really uneasy about and upset about it. So I'm keeping my distance from her right now, and especially because we're going to court, and basically I feel like our relationship might need some building again because I don't trust her anymore. It's back to square one."