Blake Shelton Says Gwen Stefani Is "Constantly on My Ass" to Make This Change in His Life

Gwen Stefani is known for the song "Just a Girl," and as it turns out, she doesn't want Blake Shelton to be just a singer.
On Wednesday, Oct. 6, Blake visited Late Night, where host Seth Meyers asked about his romantic song "We Can Reach The Stars." The 45-year-old country star wrote the number specifically for his July wedding to Gwen, 52, that was officiated by The Voice host Carson Daly.
After Seth recalled feeling pressure to deliver laughs while working on his vows for his own September 2013 nuptials, he wanted to know if Blake felt similarly about his special song.
"I didn't feel pressure because she didn't know I was going to do it, so I felt like there's really no bar to set right here," Blake replied. "And it was Carson's idea that we should write our own vows or whatever—have this piece just to say, before we say 'I do.'"
He lightheartedly continued, "And Gwen has always... She is constantly on my ass about, I should be writing more songs. 'How come you don't write more songs?' And I have gotten lazy about it over the years. And so I decided, 'Well, you know, I'll step up and come up with something,' and so I did."
Blake went on to point out that the song will soon be available on the deluxe edition of his recent album Body Language, dropping later this month, which he is looking forward to for multiple reasons.
"I'm putting out a deluxe version of this record that we have out now, and we're going to put it on there, and so I'm excited for people to hear it," he said. "A lot of people ask me about it since they found out that I did that. We're excited about it. I want people to hear it—I mean, my god, I married Gwen Stefani. I want everybody to hear that! I mean, that's the ultimate bragging rights."
Back in March, Gwen told DJ Khaled that she tries to get Blake to write more music with her. "But he just doesn't like writing that much, makes me so mad," she lamented at the time.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)