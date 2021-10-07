Blake Shelton Says Gwen Stefani Is "Constantly on My Ass" to Make This Change in His Life

Watch : Gwen Stefani Corrects Blake Shelton After He Forgets Her Last Name

Gwen Stefani is known for the song "Just a Girl," and as it turns out, she doesn't want Blake Shelton to be just a singer.

On Wednesday, Oct. 6, Blake visited Late Night, where host Seth Meyers asked about his romantic song "We Can Reach The Stars." The 45-year-old country star wrote the number specifically for his July wedding to Gwen, 52, that was officiated by The Voice host Carson Daly.

After Seth recalled feeling pressure to deliver laughs while working on his vows for his own September 2013 nuptials, he wanted to know if Blake felt similarly about his special song.

"I didn't feel pressure because she didn't know I was going to do it, so I felt like there's really no bar to set right here," Blake replied. "And it was Carson's idea that we should write our own vows or whatever—have this piece just to say, before we say 'I do.'"