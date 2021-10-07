These Viral $25 TikTok Jeans Are Almost Sold Out—Get It Before It's Completely Gone

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
"Damn, okay Target." These three words turned a regular pair of $25 Target jeans into THE $25 Target jeans from TikTok.
Target has some really great affordable fashion brands such as A New Day, Universal Thread and of course, Wild Fable. The Super High-Rise Utility Straight Jeans comes from Target's Wild Fable line, and went viral after TikToker Tiana Pena made a post about needing work-appropriate jeans. TikTok became immediately obsessed after seeing how cute, trendy and super affordable these jeans were. Needless to say, they sold out fast. And they're still pretty much sold out everywhere. In fact, there are only a few sizes left online and we highly doubt that it's going to stay that way.
The viral video, which currently has over 90,000 likes, has a ton of comments from people raving about the jeans. Multiple commenters compared the style to pricier ones from Brandy Melville, while others wrote about how comfortable and flattering they are. If you're curious to try these for yourself, shop for yours below.
Wild Fable Super High-Rise Utility Straight Jeans
These straight cut utility jeans come in a light-wash and are made of soft, stretchy fabric. It has a relaxed fit, multiple pockets and an ultra-high waist, making it universally flattering. Plus, it's super affordable. It's no wonder why TikTok is so obsessed.
If you're not totally on board just yet, just read the reviews from Target:
"If you're looking for high rise jeans with straight bottoms, look no further! These jeans are super comfy and look great. I love how they look on my curvy body. I think they fit well and look best with a crop top. I also love the light wash."
"I hope they make the jeans in more colors. They are beyond comfortable and look great.
"It gives you the perfect 90s vibe and are very flattering! Love how the back of waist is elastic, which makes it really comfortable. Also like how these are not distressed because literally any other cute jeans are distressed!"
"These straight leg jeans are super comfortable. I like the detail design loop on the side and it fits perfectly on the waist. You could wear these out during summer festivals or even paired with cute boots for pumpkin picking in the fall."
