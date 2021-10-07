These Viral $25 TikTok Jeans Are Almost Sold Out—Get It Before It's Completely Gone

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

"Damn, okay Target." These three words turned a regular pair of $25 Target jeans into THE $25 Target jeans from TikTok.

Target has some really great affordable fashion brands such as A New Day, Universal Thread and of course, Wild Fable. The Super High-Rise Utility Straight Jeans comes from Target's Wild Fable line, and went viral after TikToker Tiana Pena made a post about needing work-appropriate jeans. TikTok became immediately obsessed after seeing how cute, trendy and super affordable these jeans were. Needless to say, they sold out fast. And they're still pretty much sold out everywhere. In fact, there are only a few sizes left online and we highly doubt that it's going to stay that way.

The viral video, which currently has over 90,000 likes, has a ton of comments from people raving about the jeans. Multiple commenters compared the style to pricier ones from Brandy Melville, while others wrote about how comfortable and flattering they are. If you're curious to try these for yourself, shop for yours below.