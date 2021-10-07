Mark Consuelos Exits Riverdale in Season 5 Finale

Watch : How Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Feel Having an "Empty Nest"

Mark Consuelos is done with his villainous ways—for now.

In the season five finale of Riverdale, Hiram Lodge left the city after being exiled by Archie (KJ Apa) and the rest of the gang. The group had uncovered evidence proving his corruption and, rather than kill him, they gave him the option to leave without ever looking back.

He took the opportunity to get out of dodge but not before leaving a gift behind for Archie: a bomb.

While Hiram's departure seems like a temporary fix to Riverdale's problems, showrunner and creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said that Mark will not be returning as a series regular in season six.

"So tonight's episode is Mark's swan song playing our hunky villain Hiram Lodge on Riverdale after four insane, glorious years. From the moment Mark joined us, he was up for literally anything, a hundred percent committed to making Archie's life a living hell," the statement read. "And what's funny is, Mark couldn't be more different from Hiram. A classy pro and the sweetest guy, always looking out for everyone."