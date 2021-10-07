The Hills' Kaitlynn Carter Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Boyfriend Kristopher Brock

Watch : Kaitlynn Carter Talks "Wake-Up Call" After Miley Breakup

Kaitlynn Carter is in baby bliss after giving birth to her first child with boyfriend Kristopher Brock.

On Wednesday, Oct. 6, The Hills: New Beginnings star announced the arrival of her baby boy on Instagram.

She captioned a photo of the newborn, "our chunky little guy, Rowan Carter Brock, was born 9/30/21 at 2:53am, 8 lbs 4 oz. everyone is happy and healthy and so in love."

It's safe to say Kaitlynn's home is baby-proof and then some. In the weeks leading up to her delivery, the reality star shared a look at her new and improved playroom.

"This is honestly how I fantasized this room would turn out but didn't think it was possible with how much stuff we had after combining two homes earlier this year," she captioned photos of the former garage.

The cozy space is the perfect place for Kaitlynn and Kristopher's little one to play with half-brother Charlie.