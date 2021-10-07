One of Us Is Lying Stars Tease How the Show Differs From the Book

We'd be lying if we said we weren't looking forward to Peacock's new YA thriller One of Us Is Lying.
The upcoming murder mystery, which will premiere Thursday, Oct. 7 on the NBCUniversal streaming service, has lots of anticipation surrounding it as it's based on Karen M. McManus' 2017 best-selling novel. The story follows five high schoolers as they attend detention on the first day of school, only to have their lives rocked when one of them mysteriously dies.
"Everyone is a suspect, and everyone has something to hide," Peacock's description teased. Intriguing, right?
So you can understand why fans of the tome are eager to see how the TV adaption brings this puzzling tale to life. Rather than wait patiently for answers, we decided to ask the show's stars—Mark McKenna, Marianly Tejada, Cooper van Grootel, Annalisa Cochrane, Chibuikem Uche and Barrett Carnahan—how Peacock's One of Us Is Lying differs from the book.
And, before we get ahead of ourselves, we want you to know that their answers may surprise fans of the novel.
While we wait for the show to drop its first three episodes, take a look at what the cast had to say about the adaptation.
E! News: In what ways does Peacock's One of Us Is Lying differ from McManus' novel?
Marianly Tejada, who plays Bronwyn: "There are quite a few differences in some plot on the show. But I think, essentially, the characters and a lot of the favorite moments in the book are still in the show, which I'm really excited about and I can't wait for people to see. So, yeah, there are differences...I don't want to spoil anything, but I think they're good changes."
Cooper van Grootel, who plays Nate: "There's definitely some differences in character as well but, the changes are all amazing. And, obviously, there's some plot differences as well. But for the most part, it's all pretty similar and pretty much there, and we definitely paid homage to the book. There's great differences and there's amazing similarities."
Annalisa Cochrane, who plays Addy: "It's based on the book. So I would say there are a lot of similarities but, but, but, there are also some differences—and there are some surprises in store. So everyone has to watch the show, because you're going to recognize a lot of things. But then, you're also going to...see just the beauty of different creatives as well taking [McManus'] beautiful idea and also adding their own to it."
Chibuikem Uche, who plays Cooper: "I think people will love to see this Bayview and these characters that they recognize. But, you know, it's an adaptation, and so there are certain changes that exist. Just tune in and enjoy it, and enjoy the world that we've put together."
Barrett Carnahan, who plays Jake: "All I can say is that people are really, really in for a treat with what they see. Obviously, we're not going to reveal any, you know, differences. Sorry."
Mark McKenna, who plays Simon: "I think there's a lot—well, not a lot, but a few differences in character and story, enough to keep everyone surprised, even if you've read the book."
One of Us Is Lying premieres Thursday, Oct. 7 on Peacock.
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)