Chopped Junior Champion Fuller Goldsmith Dead at 17

Chopped Junior winner Fuller Goldsmith died at the age of 17 following a nearly lifelong battle with leukemia.

The Chopped family is mourning the loss of 17-year-old Fuller Goldsmith.

On Wednesday, Oct. 6, the production company Magical Elves wrote on Instagram that Fuller, who won Chopped Junior at the age of 14 and later competed on Top Chef Junior, recently died of cancer. He passed shortly before his 18th birthday.

"We are devastated after hearing about the loss of our Top Chef Junior alum, Fuller Goldsmith," the statement read. "He was an incredible chef and the strongest kid we've ever met. From the minute he was introduced to us, we knew he would make an impact on everyone around him and be a positive force in cooking world."

They continued, "To his family, we give all our love as they mourn the loss of someone truly special."

Vanessa Lachey, who hosts Top Chef Junior, commented, "We all Loved Fuller so much! And will never forget his contagious smile, laugh and butter tricks. Sending so much Love to his family. We will never forget you Fuller!"

Vanessa met Fuller when he competed on Top Chef Junior in late 2017. The teenager nearly made it to the finale, but left early to prioritize his health.

At the time, he wrote on Instagram, "I am now better than ever and you have not seen the last of FULLER GOLDSMITH!!!!!!"

Though Fuller's time on Top Chef Junior was cut short, he went on to cook alongside Guy Fieri at the 2018 Stagecoach Festival. In an Entertainment Weekly video, the Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives host told Fuller, "What you've already accomplished in your life is amazing. The example you're setting for other kids is amazing. The example you're setting for adults—You don't give up."

At the time, Fuller was in remission, but by that December his cancer returned. "Round 4 is going to be the one I win against cancer once and for all!" he vowed to his followers.

While seeking treatment, Fuller continued cooking and traveling, before eventually becoming an assistant chef at Tuscaloosa, Alabama's Southern Ale House. His colleagues wrote on Facebook that he was a major help to the chefs in "helping prep, serve, and create recipes."

Dale Berman/Universal Kids/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Then, in February, Fuller told his followers that he was diagnosed with brain cancer and entered his fifth round of radiation. He wrote, "I'm ready to fight to keep my winning streak going. #notgivingup #ihatecancer."

