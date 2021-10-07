10 Chic Trench Coats for Under $50

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Everyone needs a good trench coat in their closet. They're super versatile and can be styled in so many different ways. You can wear it over a cute dress and some boots, or over jeans and a chunky cardigan. You can even throw it on over some sweats and Uggs if you really want to. The possibilities are endless.

Celebs like Chrissy Teigen, Demi Lovato, Cardi B and Angelina Jolie have all been seen sporting trench coats recently, and we love the look. It's just a timeless piece that never really goes out of style.

Coats in general can get pretty pricey, and trench coats are no exception. If you want to get your hands on one, we found some really great finds for under $50. Check those out below.