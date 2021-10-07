Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos
Miss Piggy Reveals Where She Really Stands With Ex Kermit the Frog

In an exclusive chat with E! News, Miss Piggy revealed her current relationship with Kermit the Frog after co-starring in Disney+'s Muppets Haunted Mansion.

Watch: Miss Piggy on Why It Took So Long for a Muppets Halloween Special

What's the status on Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog's rainbow connection?

We found ourselves asking this very question after first–look photos for Disney+'s Muppets Haunted Mansion showed the formerly coupled-up Muppet characters wearing a couple's costume—and not just any couple's costume: Miss Piggy and Kermit dressed as each other.

So, when we got the opportunity to interview Miss Piggy and her Muppets Haunted Mansion co-stars Darren Criss, Yvette Nicole Brown and Gonzo, we knew we had to ask the prima donna pig about her relationship status.

"This is a script, ok," Miss Piggy clarified. "This is fantasy, alright? We are not a couple. It's not—no. No. But it was a pretty cute thing, wasn't it? A pretty cute costume idea."

Although the beloved Muppets are only co-stars at the moment, Miss Piggy did admit that she "absolutely" considers Kermit a good friend and colleague.

For those who may need a refresher, Miss Piggy and Kermit called it quits—for the second time—back in 2015. The Muppets' leading lady shared on social media at the time, "After careful thought, thoughtful consideration and considerable squabbling, Kermit the Frog and moi have made the difficult decision to terminate our romantic relationship. We will continue to work together on television...and in all media now known or hereafter devised, in perpetuity, throughout the universe. However, our personal lives are now distinct and separate, and we will be seeing other people, pigs, frogs, et al."

Kermit went on to share a similar statement.

Thankfully, the duo has been able to continue working together, adding Muppets Haunted Mansion to their already lengthy résumés. And this time around, it's Gonzo taking center stage.

"This is just nuts," Gonzo told E! News about the long-awaited Halloween special. "Why didn't we do this years ago?"

And it seems as though this project is already near and dear to Gonzo's heart, as he said it's one of his top five favorite Muppets specials.

For all of this and more, including Darren and Yvette's thoughts on working with the Muppets, catch the exclusive interview above.

Muppets Haunted Mansion arrives on Disney+ Friday, Oct. 8.

