Bachelor Nation's Hannah Godwin Shares Her Secrets to Like-Worthy Instagrams and TikToks

We interviewed Hannah Godwin because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from a brand she is paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
When it comes to social media, Hannah Godwin has the magic touch.
Whether she's posting candid photos with fiancé Dylan Barbour on Instagram or dancing up a storm on TikTok, the Bachelor in Paradise star always seems to get the perfect lighting, angle and vibe. So what's her secret?
"Once I saved up for my first camera back in high school, photography quickly became one of my first loves and Setty was built to share that love with the world," she exclusively shared with E! News. "One of my goals is to help people find beauty in their everyday moments and I'm so excited to see all of the snapshots of life the app helps capture."
Available now in the app store, Setty includes presets, adjustment tools, fonts, vintage-style photo effects and an Instagram grid
planner, all stylized to Hannah's signature look.
And while the app will be a huge help, Hannah has one more piece of advice.
"It's easy to get caught up and constantly compare yourself on social media," the Bachelor Nation member shared. "For me, it's so important to have fun with it because I truly think that everyone is the main character, they just have to embrace it. I think that Setty helps achieve that!"
So what are you waiting for? Take your social media game up a notch with Setty and Hannah's affordable tips below.
UBeesize 51
Tripod: "Sometimes you're your favorite photographer and that's just okay. Tripod to the rescue!"
Anker Portable Charger
Portable Charger: "When I'm on a trip, I love carrying a charger so I can snap endless pics without having to rush to keep the battery alive!"
Fujifilm SQ1 Instax Square Camera
Accessories: "Accessories make photos so fun and add a little personality to each pic! You can snag something as easy as a coffee cup or even bring a hat to style!"
Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder
Flash Friendly Makeup: "I love flash photos but sometimes, makeup flashes back and can make the pictures look funky. When I'm snapping night-time photos, I always try to apply flash friendly makeup!"
