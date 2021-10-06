Britney Spears' Sons Are Seen in Rare Photos as They Spend Time With Dad Kevin Federline

Britney Spears' boys are all grown up!
The pop star's kids with ex-husband Kevin Federline—Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15—made a rare social media appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 6. The two teens, who have mostly stayed out of the public eye despite their parents' celebrity status, posed for sweet photos that were shared on Instagram.
The CEO of Movision Entertainment, Eddie Morales, posted a collage of snapshots that showed Sean and Jayden in good spirits.
In both images, the siblings were sandwiched between Eddie, as they flashed wide smiles. Sean and Jayden even twinned in matching black jackets that they paired with white tees. As if that weren't cute enough, one video clip captured Jayden's musical talents as he showcased some impressive piano-playing skills.
Other photos highlighted Eddie's hang-out with Kevin and several others.
"During times of grief knowing u have #family really feels worth living," Eddie began his Instagram caption. "Talk bout seeing my nephews when they were pods smaller then [sic] my hands now look at #life."
He added, "love you bro @federline4real...NOW THE WORLD WILL SEE HOW MUCH OF A GREAT #DAD HE HAS BEEN!"
Just two weeks ago, Britney shared a rare glimpse into her children's lives with a heartwarming Instagram message.
"My boys' birthdays were last week," the Grammy winner shared, "and unfortunately they are growing up and want to do their own things....I have to ask their permission to post them because they are extremely independent little men."
The "Circus" singer admitted that she still can't believe just how much Sean and Jayden have grown up.
"It makes me crazy because they are so tall and geez they are still growing. They went to a dance last week and I cried for two days," she revealed. "My babies in a suit!!! It's crazy!!! And girls get ready cause my boys are so handsome!!!"
Britney, who is currently fighting to end her decades-long conservatorship, told her fans that she will occasionally post updates about her sons because they prefer to have their personal lives kept private.
"There's a lot I can't share with you all because my kids are very private which I love but I will tell you they are both extremely talented and I'm so incredibly blessed to have these two little men in my life!!!" the mom of two raved. "And if they're reading this…which I'm pretty sure they're not…I love you two little devils so much."