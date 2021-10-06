Britney Spears' Sons Are Seen in Rare Photos as They Spend Time With Dad Kevin Federline

Watch : Britney Spears Finally Free From Jamie Spears: What's Next?

Britney Spears' boys are all grown up!

The pop star's kids with ex-husband Kevin Federline—Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15—made a rare social media appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 6. The two teens, who have mostly stayed out of the public eye despite their parents' celebrity status, posed for sweet photos that were shared on Instagram.

The CEO of Movision Entertainment, Eddie Morales, posted a collage of snapshots that showed Sean and Jayden in good spirits.

In both images, the siblings were sandwiched between Eddie, as they flashed wide smiles. Sean and Jayden even twinned in matching black jackets that they paired with white tees. As if that weren't cute enough, one video clip captured Jayden's musical talents as he showcased some impressive piano-playing skills.

Other photos highlighted Eddie's hang-out with Kevin and several others.

"During times of grief knowing u have #family really feels worth living," Eddie began his Instagram caption. "Talk bout seeing my nephews when they were pods smaller then [sic] my hands now look at #life."