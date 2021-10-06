Late Influencer Alexis Sharkey's Husband Found Dead Nearly a Year After Her Murder

Late influencer Alexis Sharkey's husband was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound nearly a year after the influencer died.
On Wednesday, Oct. 6, the Houston Police Department confirmed the death of 50-year-old Thomas Sharkey. In a news conference, homicide detective Michael Burrow said U.S. Marshals had located Thomas in a Fort Meyers, Fla., home on Tuesday evening and that during the apprehension, Thomas died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Burrow added that the Marshals had a warrant for his arrest and intended to charge Sharkey with the murder of his wife, whose remains were found in Houston on Nov. 28, 2020. He stated, "The investigation determined that Thomas Sharkey, her husband, is the only person who had the means, motive and opportunity to have committed the murder."
"We established that there was a history of domestic violence between the two of them, the relationship was ending and there was a pending divorce," Burrow continued. "There was also clear evidence that Thomas Sharkey had not been truthful about several key issues and statements that he made to police."
Burrow said the investigators have "clear evidence that Mr. Sharkey acted alone," reiterating, "I want to put out there that no one else is suspected of involvement in the case and no one else is under investigation."
Alexis' nude remains were found on the side of a Houston road by city workers on Nov. 28, 2020, three days after she was reported missing. An autopsy later determined the manner of death was homicide and the cause of death was strangulation.
The Instagram influencer's friends filed a missing persons report after she failed to show up to a movie night.
Thomas publicly grieved her death on Facebook, referring to his late wife as his "one and only."
According to Burrow, Thomas moved out of Texas "within the first two weeks of the investigation," though he maintained contact with investigators.
From the start, Alexis' family suspected foul play. At the time, her mother, Stacey Robinault, told ABC13, "I do believe she was murdered. Yes. From what I've been able to gather as well as a mother's gut. I learned very young as a mom to trust my gut. It's not let me down."