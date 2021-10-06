How Kanye West Is Helping Kim Kardashian Prepare for Saturday Night Live Hosting Gig

Watch : Best of Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Through the Years

As her debut Saturday Night Live hosting gig approaches, Kim Kardashian has found a shoulder to lean on in her ex Kanye West.

In addition to being a longtime performer, the Grammy-winning rapper is no stranger to NBC's iconic late-night sketch comedy show. After all, he's appeared as a musical guest a whopping seven times.

Sure, he's never hosted, but that hasn't stopped his former wife from seeking his opinion as she prepares to take center stage.

"Kim has consulted with Kanye and asked for feedback," a source confirmed to E! News. "She values his opinion creatively and artistically. They've talked about some different ideas and he has been very supportive."

And it sounds like Kanye has not held back. "He has many suggestions and Kim has been listening," the source noted. "She is taking this very seriously and putting her heart and soul into it. She wants it go well and is completely focused on the task at hand. She's definitely nervous and wants this gig to be a success."