Here's Your First Look at Jojo Siwa's New Competition Show Siwas Dance Pop Revolution

Dance Moms alum Jojo Siwa is starting her own Dance Pop Revolution! Get all the details on the Peacock reality show and find out the premiere date.

By Samantha Bergeson Oct 07, 2021 2:30 PMTags
Watch: JoJo Siwa Feels She "Already Won" on 1st Night of "DWTS"

Here's your first look at Jojo Siwa's next reality TV project!

The Dance Moms alum has made history on season 30 of Dancing With the Stars as the first competitor with a same-sex dance partner. Now, Jojo is looking for the next historic talent alongside her mom-ager Jessalyn Siwa.

The mother-daughter duo seek out up-and-coming performers on their new Peacock series Siwas Dance Pop Revolution, which E! News can exclusively reveal premieres Thursday, Nov. 4 on NBCU's streaming platform. 

Three of the eight episodes will drop on premiere day, with new episodes available each week thereafter.

The reality competition series follows Jessalyn and Jojo as they mentor young talent, who also happen to be major JoJo Siwa fans, that compete for a coveted role in XOMG Pop, a brand-new pop group that will be managed by Jessalynn.

Eleven tweens will participate in a series of performances and challenges, while JoJo will serve as the choreographer. As part of the grand prize, the newly crowned pop group will serve as an opening act for JoJo.

photos
Keeping Score of Dancing With the Stars Season 30

Contestants include Bella Cianni Llerena, Brooklynn Pitts, Dallas Skye Gatson, Emily Hoder, Kinley Cunningham, Kiya Barczyszyn, Laila Clark, Leigha Rose Sanderson, Tatum Waters, Tamara "Tinie T" Andreasyan and Sadie O'Sullivan

Peacock

Siwa's Dance Pop Revolution is produced by Evolution Media. Alex Baskin, Douglas Ross, Brian McCarthy, Sean Rankine, Brian Stinson, Lindsay Weiglein, Jessalynn Siwa, JoJo Siwa and Caryn Sterling serve as executive producers. 

Siwas Dance Pop Revolution premieres Thursday, Nov. 4 on Peacock. 

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

