Why Jay Cutler "Broke It Off" With Jana Kramer After Brief Romance

Watch : Kristin Cavallari Reacts to Jay Cutler & Jana Kramer's Outing

Jay Cutler and Jana Kramer had fun while it lasted.

But a source tells E! News that the former pro football player and the actress are no longer dating. The insider says Jay recently "broke it off" with Jana after going out a few times.

This was one of Jay's first forays into the dating world since splitting from Laguna Beach alum Kristin Cavallari in 2020. The duo was married for nearly seven years and share three children together.

According to the source, Jay started courting Jana, who recently separated from Mike Caussin, "to get under Kristin's skin." But, the insider claims, "it didn't work, so he broke it off. They went out all over Nashville and Kristin didn't care. That's it."

E! News previously reported that Kristin didn't pay much attention to Jana and Jay's public outings. A source said, "She does not care and is not bothered, but she has blocked Jana over it."