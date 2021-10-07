See Inside Terry Bradshaw's "Inspirational" Hawaiian Vow Renewal With Wife Tammy

Watch : Watch Terry Bradshaw's Emotional Proposal!

In good times and in great times, Terry Bradshaw and Tammy Bradshaw are a perfect match. In fact, their marriage is so nice, they tied the knot twice!

During the supersized The Bradshaw Bunch season two premiere on Wednesday, Oct. 6, Terry asked Tammy to renew their vows seven years after they first said "I do." Of course, Tammy said yes.

"Our wedding was perfect," she gushed. "And he was so handsome. It's hard to believe it was seven years ago."

Terry quipped, "What do you mean he 'was'? It was only seven years ago. Have I gotten ugly since then?"

The NFL legend admitted that their first nuptials were rushed due to his rocky track record with the institution of marriage.

"Getting married is a huge thing and it hadn't been exactly the strength of my life, that's for sure. I mean, you have a lot of doubt when you've struck out like I have," the thrice-divorced Terry said in a confessional. "And I was nervous to fail again. Who wouldn't be? I knew I had to get married overnight or it wouldn't happen at all."