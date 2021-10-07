See Inside Terry Bradshaw's "Inspirational" Hawaiian Vow Renewal With Wife Tammy

In good times and in great times, Terry Bradshaw and Tammy Bradshaw are a perfect match. In fact, their marriage is so nice, they tied the knot twice!
During the supersized The Bradshaw Bunch season two premiere on Wednesday, Oct. 6, Terry asked Tammy to renew their vows seven years after they first said "I do." Of course, Tammy said yes.
"Our wedding was perfect," she gushed. "And he was so handsome. It's hard to believe it was seven years ago."
Terry quipped, "What do you mean he 'was'? It was only seven years ago. Have I gotten ugly since then?"
The NFL legend admitted that their first nuptials were rushed due to his rocky track record with the institution of marriage.
"Getting married is a huge thing and it hadn't been exactly the strength of my life, that's for sure. I mean, you have a lot of doubt when you've struck out like I have," the thrice-divorced Terry said in a confessional. "And I was nervous to fail again. Who wouldn't be? I knew I had to get married overnight or it wouldn't happen at all."
Even Terry's daughters Rachel Bradshaw and Erin Bradshaw applauded Terry for renewing his vows—and this time, inviting his family. "The first time, it kind of hurt my feelings that we weren't included," Erin shared over a game of golf.
Terry apologized, saying, "I never gave any thought to that, and I should have, so I apologize for that. This is my family: two girls, step-daughter, two son-in-laws, grandkids. Closest part of my world, right there."
In fact, Terry's plan to have another ceremony with Tammy was solely to "do it right" seven years later. "One of the reasons I wanted to renew the vows, I wanted all the girls to be here," he told Tammy.
And, the discussion meant to a lot to Rachel. "To hear Dad say that he really regrets that we weren't there for the first wedding is a super vulnerable moment," the singer noted. "He doesn't really talk like that very often, so it does mean a lot."
The stunning wedding ceremony was officiated by Terry's step-daughter Lacey Hester, with her daughter Zurie acting as the flower girl. Tammy walked down the aisle overlooking the gorgeous Hawaiian beach. "Gigi looks pretty dog gone good, gang," Terry joked.
Lacey beautifully conducted the ceremony, starting, "I think we can all agree these two have grown into a perfect match. He's crazy, she's calm. She has great hair, he has some hair. And they both have the biggest hearts of two people that I know. Together they make an unstoppable force."
As a rainbow lit up the sky, Terry summed up the perfect day: "It's so good to have my girls here."
The dinner following their vow renewal, complete with a fire-eating dancer and traditional leis, brought Rachel to tears. "I hope one day to find what you all have," she shared, "because it's really inspiring."
