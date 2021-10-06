Jesy Nelson Reveals Why She Hasn't Spoken to Little Mix "Sisters" Since Exit

Watch : Jesy Nelson Reveals She's Leaving Little Mix

Jesy Nelson isn't playing the "Heartbreak Anthem" these days.

Instead, the former Little Mix member is more than eager to embark on the next chapter of her life as she enters her solo era.

The 30-year-old singer, who left the beloved British pop group last December due to mental health reasons, recently revealed where she stands with her former bandmates—Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirwall—and whether or not they's kept in touch.

Speaking to Glamour UK as the digital cover star for its October 2021 issue, Jesy explained, "It is weird because for so many years we were as close as sisters, together every hour of the day for weeks, sharing beds, laughing, crying just 24/7 the four of us together and then...Nothing."

Additionally, Jesy admitted that she hasn't seen Perrie's or Leigh-Anne's new babies either. Both Little Mix stars welcomed their first children in August.