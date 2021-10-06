Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

Eddie Van Halen's Son Reflects on Rocker's "Unfair" Death on First Anniversary

Eddie Van Halen's son Wolfgang honored the late rocker on the first anniversary of his death. Read his heartbreaking tribute.

By Corinne Heller Oct 06, 2021 8:25 PMTags
Music
Watch: Valerie Bertinelli Gets Emotional About Late Eddie Van Halen

Rocker Eddie Van Halen's son has penned a touching tribute to his dad on the first anniversary of his death.

The legendary guitarist and co-founder of rock band Van Halen died on Oct. 6, 2020, after a long battle with throat cancer. He was 65 years old.

"One year," Wolfgang Van Halen, the 30-year-old son of the rocker and ex-wife Valerie Bertinelli wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of himself with his dad, first published in a 2012 Esquire article. "You fought so hard for so long, but you were still taken away. It's just so unfair."

He continued, "I'm not ok. I don't think I'll ever be ok. There's so much I wish I could show you. So many things I wish I could share with you. I wish I could laugh with you again. I wish I could hug you again. I miss you so much it hurts. I'm trying to do my best here without you, but it's really f--king hard. I hope you're still proud. I love you with all of my heart, Pop. Watch over me."

photos
Celebrity Deaths: 2021's Fallen Stars

After his death, Eddie's body was cremated and his ashes were given to Wolfgang, his and Valerie's only child.

On Monday, Oct. 4, the younger rocker, who has served as the bassist for his dad's band since 2006, shared on Instagram a photo of himself, his father, drummer Alex Van Halen and singer David Lee Roth embracing onstage.

Michele Eve Sandberg/Corbis via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Leah Remini Accuses Ellen of "Acting Interested" Before Whacking Her

2

Ronda Rousey Says She Lost "Lifetime of Muscle" After Having Her Baby

3
Exclusive

Are BiP's Joe & Serena Already Living Together? They Say...

"6 years ago tonight, Van Halen played the Hollywood Bowl," Wolfgang wrote. "It was the last show we ever did, and it was the last show I ever played with my Dad. I'll never forget it."

Last month, Wolfgang shared another pic of the group in concert, writing, "14 years ago tonight I played my very first show with Van Halen in Charlotte, North Carolina. Feels like a lifetime ago. Grateful for every single moment I was able to share with my family on stage."

Trending Stories

1

Leah Remini Accuses Ellen of "Acting Interested" Before Whacking Her

2

Ronda Rousey Says She Lost "Lifetime of Muscle" After Having Her Baby

3
Exclusive

Are BiP's Joe & Serena Already Living Together? They Say...

4

Go Inside Renée Zellweger's $6 Million California Home

5

Lisa Rinna Reacts to "Shocking" $1.2 Million Paparazzi Lawsuit

Latest News

October Book Picks From Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey & More

Jesy Nelson Reveals Why She Hasn't Spoken to Little Mix Since Exit

Eddie Van Halen's Son Honors Rocker on 1st Anniversary of His Death

Exclusive

Proof Annie Live! Star Celina Smith Is Destined for Greatness

Exclusive

Jennifer Lopez Gushes Over Glamorous Yet Sporty Coach Collection

Kieran Culkin Recalls Seeing Macaulay Get "Harassed" as a Child Star

Lisa Rinna Reacts to "Shocking" $1.2 Million Paparazzi Lawsuit