Here's Proof Annie Live! Star Celina Smith Is Destined for Greatness

Watch : "Annie Live!" Star Gushes Over Taraji P. Henson & Tituss Burgess

E! News' Nina Parker put it best: Celina Smith, the 12-year-old actress set to play the titular role in NBC's Annie Live!, is "gonna be a big star, honey!"

Celina joined Nina and co-host Justin Sylvester on Wednesday, Oct. 6's Daily Pop, hinting at what's to come for the live rendition of the beloved 1977 musical, which tells the story of an orphan taken in by a New York City billionaire.

First thing's first though—how did Celina react to scoring the part?

"I was bouncing off the walls, I kid you not," Celina recalled. "Like, you could've sworn there was a kangaroo in the house or something. It was amazing and it was probably one of the best moments of my entire life."

After getting the good news, Celina experienced yet another exciting moment when she met her co-star, Taraji P. Henson.

"She's so funny," Celina said of the Empire alum, who will play the not-so-nice Miss Hannigan. "She's literally hilarious. Oh my gosh, I love her so much."