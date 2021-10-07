Why JoJo's Trying Not to Think About It Shows Are More Than Just a Night of Music

Watch : JoJo Shot a Sexy Music Video in Quarantine

JoJo is back onstage and feeling like herself again.

Like many Americans, the performer found herself feeling "super blue" in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. But through all the uncertainty regarding live events and music, the 30-year-old songwriter began putting her thoughts down on paper.

What came next was a brand-new capsule collection of songs titled Trying Not to Think About It.

"I started making the project when I was at a really low point. I was just feeling so confused and despondent, depressed, anxious," JoJo exclusively shared with E! News. "Being in the middle of the global pandemic and with all of that collective uncertainty that we were all feeling, it just really added up to me feeling super blue."