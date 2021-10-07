Why JoJo's Trying Not to Think About It Shows Are More Than Just a Night of Music

Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town.
JoJo is back onstage and feeling like herself again.
Like many Americans, the performer found herself feeling "super blue" in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. But through all the uncertainty regarding live events and music, the 30-year-old songwriter began putting her thoughts down on paper.
What came next was a brand-new capsule collection of songs titled Trying Not to Think About It.
"I started making the project when I was at a really low point. I was just feeling so confused and despondent, depressed, anxious," JoJo exclusively shared with E! News. "Being in the middle of the global pandemic and with all of that collective uncertainty that we were all feeling, it just really added up to me feeling super blue."
She added, "It's beautiful that I was able to put those feelings into a project, into music, and that people are responding to it the way that they are."
Just one day after the collection was released, JoJo kicked off her Trying Not to Think About It tour on Oct. 2 to a sold-out crowd in Boston. To her complete surprise, JoJo witnessed an audience that knew all the words to her new songs released just 24 hours earlier.
"To have the audience singing back the lyrics of this new music was just so special and so affirming and gratifying," she explained. "It's been really amazing and it's been a part of me coming back to feeling like myself again and even feeling like a version of myself that I really am enjoying right now through writing through it and connecting with other people around the world."
Now through Oct. 11, JoJo will hit cities across the country and perform old hits like "Leave (Get Out)" and newer tracks like "Worst (I Assume)."
"I'm very inspired by these live performances because to have that exchange of energy with the audience is very uplifting and affirming and makes me feel like, you know what, we can take this and continue to grow with this and we're growing together," JoJo explained. "What's next is going to be more music…Now that the world is opening back up, I also can't wait to travel again and to take these shows and put on more tour dates next year."
Until then, keep scrolling for an exclusive behind-the scenes look into her October tour and more details about her collection of new music.
