Lisa Rinna Reacts to "Shocking" $1.2 Million Lawsuit Against Her Over Paparazzi Photos

Lisa Rinna is going to talk about it.

Earlier this summer, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was sued by Backgrid, an agency that represents paparazzi across the country.

In the lawsuit obtained by E! News, the agency alleged that Rinna "violated federal law by willfully infringing Backgrid's copyrights to at least eight photographs on, at least, Rinna's Instagram account." As a result, the agency claims "Backgrid has suffered substantial economic damage."

But in a new interview with the Los Angeles Times published on Oct. 6, Rinna is speaking out about her relationship with photographers, which began long before she was a Bravo reality star.

"I've always seen it as a very symbiotic relationship," she told the publication. "It was part of the game, if you're going to be in this business. I've been nice, I've never fought with them, I've never run from them. My kids grew up with them jumping out of the bushes in Malibu."